MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April

25.6100 USD 0.0600 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MLPB exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.4800 and at a high of 25.6100.

Follow ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.4800 25.6100
Year Range
22.8862 28.1000
Previous Close
25.5500
Open
25.5722
Bid
25.6100
Ask
25.6130
Low
25.4800
High
25.6100
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
-1.01%
6 Months Change
-7.14%
Year Change
5.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%