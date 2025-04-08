通貨 / MLPB
MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April
25.6000 USD 0.0700 (0.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MLPBの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.4800の安値と25.6000の高値で取引されました。
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MLPB News
1日のレンジ
25.4800 25.6000
1年のレンジ
22.8862 28.1000
- 以前の終値
- 25.5300
- 始値
- 25.4800
- 買値
- 25.6000
- 買値
- 25.6030
- 安値
- 25.4800
- 高値
- 25.6000
- 出来高
- 5
- 1日の変化
- 0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.18%
- 1年の変化
- 5.09%
