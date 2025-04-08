クォートセクション
通貨 / MLPB
株に戻る

MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April

25.6000 USD 0.0700 (0.27%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MLPBの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.4800の安値と25.6000の高値で取引されました。

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MLPB News

1日のレンジ
25.4800 25.6000
1年のレンジ
22.8862 28.1000
以前の終値
25.5300
始値
25.4800
買値
25.6000
買値
25.6030
安値
25.4800
高値
25.6000
出来高
5
1日の変化
0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.04%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.18%
1年の変化
5.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K