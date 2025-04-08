Valute / MLPB
MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April
25.0201 USD 0.5799 (2.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLPB ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.0100 e ad un massimo di 25.1900.
Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.0100 25.1900
Intervallo Annuale
22.8862 28.1000
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.6000
- Apertura
- 25.1900
- Bid
- 25.0201
- Ask
- 25.0231
- Minimo
- 25.0100
- Massimo
- 25.1900
- Volume
- 14
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.71%
20 settembre, sabato