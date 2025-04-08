QuotazioniSezioni
MLPB: ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April

25.0201 USD 0.5799 (2.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MLPB ha avuto una variazione del -2.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.0100 e ad un massimo di 25.1900.

Segui le dinamiche di ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B due April . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.0100 25.1900
Intervallo Annuale
22.8862 28.1000
Chiusura Precedente
25.6000
Apertura
25.1900
Bid
25.0201
Ask
25.0231
Minimo
25.0100
Massimo
25.1900
Volume
14
Variazione giornaliera
-2.27%
Variazione Mensile
-3.29%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.28%
Variazione Annuale
2.71%
20 settembre, sabato