Moedas / MIND
MIND: MIND Technology Inc

8.27 USD 0.21 (2.61%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do MIND para hoje mudou para 2.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.14 e o mais alto foi 8.45.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MIND Technology Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MIND Notícias

Faixa diária
8.14 8.45
Faixa anual
3.47 11.50
Fechamento anterior
8.06
Open
8.20
Bid
8.27
Ask
8.57
Low
8.14
High
8.45
Volume
348
Mudança diária
2.61%
Mudança mensal
-18.52%
Mudança de 6 meses
34.91%
Mudança anual
113.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh