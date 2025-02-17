Divisas / MIND
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MIND: MIND Technology Inc
8.06 USD 0.37 (4.39%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MIND de hoy ha cambiado un -4.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.03, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.63.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MIND Technology Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MIND News
- Presentación del segundo trimestre del año fiscal 2026 de MIND Technology: crecimiento del 35% en ingresos en medio del escepticismo del mercado
- Presentación de MIND Technology del 2T FY26: crecimiento del 35% pese al escepticismo
- MIND Technology Q2 FY26 presentation: 35% revenue growth amid market skepticism
- MIND's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Seamap Sales, Stock Down 14%
- MIND Technology, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MIND)
- Mind Technology Revenue Jumps 36% in Q2
- MIND Technology establishes $25 million ATM program, $4 million buyback
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, BlackRock, Texas Instruments, Perma-Pipe and MIND Technology
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, BlackRock & Texas Instruments
- MIND Technology completes Huntsville facility expansion
- Mind Gym issues new shares following employee stock options
- Kraken Robotics: At The Confluence Of Autonomous Systems And Subsea War (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)
- Mind Gym grants employee stock options under UK and US schemes
- Mind Gym postpones AGM due to notification error
- Geospace Stock: Sell The Rally (NASDAQ:GEOS)
- MIND Technology / GWL Collaboration Agreement
- MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
- MIND Technology secures $4M order from Sanco Holdings
- mind technology announces change in auditing firm following merger
- Pepe Makes It To Trump’s Feed—Is A Crypto Endorsement Next?
- MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
- Mind Technologies: "Best Of Breed" And GARPY (NASDAQ:MIND)
- MIND Technology: Growing Revenue And Margins To Drive The Stock (NASDAQ:MIND)
Aplicaciones comerciales para MIND
The 7TH Diver
Michael Reuben Msidada
TRANQUILIDAD AL OPERAR CON CUENTAS DE APOYO The 7th Diver EA, un revolucionario Asesor Experto de Metatrader 5 diseñado para transformar su viaje de trading. Como trader que busca fiabilidad, precisión y versatilidad, The 7th Diver destaca como su compañero estratégico. Exploremos las características clave que distinguen a este EA del resto. RESULTADOS DE OPERACIONES EN VIVO MyFxBook.com Enlace Instancia H1 Características principales: 1. Negociación simultánea en todos los pares: Opere en lo
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Smart Manager Dashboard - con auto virtual TP y auto virtual SL para todas las operaciones. [ Convertido de la versión MT4 - Todas las capturas de pantalla son de MT4]. -Este EA es un gestor de operaciones de gran alcance que puede gestionar todos los símbolos y todas las operaciones a la vez , todo desde un gráfico por lo que es una herramienta imprescindible para todos los comerciantes que mantiene más operaciones a la vez. -principalmente hace 2 cosas : INFORMACIÓN SOBRE OPERACIONES y CIERR
Peace Of Mind MT5
Shahid Rasool
TRANQUILIDAD MT-4/5 Introducción: No es sólo un robot de comercio y no una herramienta de comercio social. Es muy avanzado y totalmente lleno de aspectos técnicos y fundamentales que podrían afectar a nuestro / su comercio de divisas. Sí, nuestro experimentado y profesional equipo de expertos comerciantes de forma remota la obtención de su análisis en tiempo real en el mismo, como noticias de última hora que podría afectar directamente al mercado de divisas y viceversa. Añadir dirección de serv
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
Morwa Directional Bias
Michael Mafate Mogajane
This indicator helps to trade in the right direction of the market, by knowing the bias of the market. If you are a swing trader this is the best indicator for you. You will just see the bias on the top right of your chart/screen. You can sometime wait for reversals then continue with the trend/bias. Indicator is based on moving averages and showing daily bias of the market. KEEP IN MIND THAT THE BIAS IS STRICTLY SHOWING THE DAILY TIMEFRAME TREND ONLY. You can check the video attached.
Peace Of Mind MT4
Shahid Rasool
PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first tim
Rango diario
8.03 8.63
Rango anual
3.47 11.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.43
- Open
- 8.40
- Bid
- 8.06
- Ask
- 8.36
- Low
- 8.03
- High
- 8.63
- Volumen
- 437
- Cambio diario
- -4.39%
- Cambio mensual
- -20.59%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.48%
- Cambio anual
- 108.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B