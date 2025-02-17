QuotazioniSezioni
MIND
MIND: MIND Technology Inc

8.17 USD 0.10 (1.21%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MIND ha avuto una variazione del -1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.30.

Segui le dinamiche di MIND Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.30
Intervallo Annuale
3.47 11.50
Chiusura Precedente
8.27
Apertura
8.28
Bid
8.17
Ask
8.47
Minimo
7.90
Massimo
8.30
Volume
418
Variazione giornaliera
-1.21%
Variazione Mensile
-19.51%
Variazione Semestrale
33.28%
Variazione Annuale
111.11%
21 settembre, domenica