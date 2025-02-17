КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / MIND
MIND: MIND Technology Inc

8.43 USD 0.23 (2.66%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс MIND за сегодня изменился на -2.66%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 8.31, а максимальная — 8.69.

Следите за динамикой MIND Technology Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
8.31 8.69
Годовой диапазон
3.47 11.50
Предыдущее закрытие
8.66
Open
8.66
Bid
8.43
Ask
8.73
Low
8.31
High
8.69
Объем
269
Дневное изменение
-2.66%
Месячное изменение
-16.95%
6-месячное изменение
37.52%
Годовое изменение
117.83%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.