货币 / MIND
MIND: MIND Technology Inc
8.43 USD 0.23 (2.66%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MIND汇率已更改-2.66%。当日，交易品种以低点8.31和高点8.69进行交易。
关注MIND Technology Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MIND Technology 2026财年第二季度报告：收入增长35%，市场却持怀疑态度
MIND Technology Q2 FY26 presentation: 35% revenue growth amid market skepticism
MIND's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Seamap Sales, Stock Down 14%
MIND Technology, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MIND)
Mind Technology Revenue Jumps 36% in Q2
MIND Technology establishes $25 million ATM program, $4 million buyback
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, BlackRock, Texas Instruments, Perma-Pipe and MIND Technology
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, BlackRock & Texas Instruments
- MIND Technology completes Huntsville facility expansion
- Mind Gym issues new shares following employee stock options
- Kraken Robotics: At The Confluence Of Autonomous Systems And Subsea War (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)
- Mind Gym grants employee stock options under UK and US schemes
- Mind Gym postpones AGM due to notification error
- Geospace Stock: Sell The Rally (NASDAQ:GEOS)
MIND Technology / GWL Collaboration Agreement
MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
MIND Technology secures $4M order from Sanco Holdings
mind technology announces change in auditing firm following merger
- Pepe Makes It To Trump’s Feed—Is A Crypto Endorsement Next?
MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Mind Technologies: "Best Of Breed" And GARPY (NASDAQ:MIND)
MIND Technology: Growing Revenue And Margins To Drive The Stock (NASDAQ:MIND)
日范围
8.31 8.69
年范围
3.47 11.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.66
- 开盘价
- 8.66
- 卖价
- 8.43
- 买价
- 8.73
- 最低价
- 8.31
- 最高价
- 8.69
- 交易量
- 269
- 日变化
- -2.66%
- 月变化
- -16.95%
- 6个月变化
- 37.52%
- 年变化
- 117.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值