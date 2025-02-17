Währungen / MIND
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MIND: MIND Technology Inc
8.13 USD 0.14 (1.69%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MIND hat sich für heute um -1.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MIND Technology Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MIND News
- MIND Technologie: Umsatzwachstum von 35 % stößt auf Skepsis am Markt
- MIND Technology Q2 FY26 presentation: 35% revenue growth amid market skepticism
- MIND's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Seamap Sales, Stock Down 14%
- MIND Technology, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:MIND)
- Mind Technology Revenue Jumps 36% in Q2
- MIND Technology establishes $25 million ATM program, $4 million buyback
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, BlackRock, Texas Instruments, Perma-Pipe and MIND Technology
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, BlackRock & Texas Instruments
- MIND Technology completes Huntsville facility expansion
- Mind Gym issues new shares following employee stock options
- Kraken Robotics: At The Confluence Of Autonomous Systems And Subsea War (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)
- Mind Gym grants employee stock options under UK and US schemes
- Mind Gym postpones AGM due to notification error
- Geospace Stock: Sell The Rally (NASDAQ:GEOS)
- MIND Technology / GWL Collaboration Agreement
- MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
- MIND Technology secures $4M order from Sanco Holdings
- mind technology announces change in auditing firm following merger
- Pepe Makes It To Trump’s Feed—Is A Crypto Endorsement Next?
- MIND Technology Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
- Mind Technologies: "Best Of Breed" And GARPY (NASDAQ:MIND)
- MIND Technology: Growing Revenue And Margins To Drive The Stock (NASDAQ:MIND)
Handelsanwendungen für MIND
The 7TH Diver
Michael Reuben Msidada
SEELENFRIEDEN BEIM HANDEL MIT PROP-KONTEN Der 7th Diver EA, ein revolutionärer Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor, der Ihre Handelsreise verändern wird. Als Trader, der Zuverlässigkeit, Präzision und Vielseitigkeit sucht, ist der 7th Diver Ihr strategischer Begleiter. Lassen Sie uns die Schlüsselfunktionen erkunden, die diesen EA von anderen unterscheiden. LIVE TRADING RESULTS MyFxBook.com H1 Instanz Link Hauptmerkmale : 1. Gleichzeitiger Handel mit allen Paaren: Handeln Sie mit allen 28 Paaren glei
Smart Manager Dashboard MT5
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Smart Manager Dashboard - mit automatischem virtuellen TP und automatischem virtuellen SL für alle Trades. (Konvertiert von MT4 Version - Alle Screenshots sind von MT4) -Dieser EA ist ein leistungsfähiger Handelsmanager, der alle Symbole und alle Trades auf einmal verwalten kann, alles von einem Chart aus, so dass es ein Muss für jeden Trader ist , der mehrere Trades auf einmal hält. -er macht hauptsächlich 2 Dinge : INFO ÜBER HANDEL und SCHLIESSEN VON HANDELN (gruppiert nach Symbolen, so dass
Peace Of Mind MT5
Shahid Rasool
SEELENFRIEDEN MT-4/5 Einführung: Es ist nicht nur ein Handelsroboter und kein Social Trading Tool. Es ist hochentwickelt und vollgepackt mit technischen und fundamentalen Aspekten, die unseren/ihren Devisenhandel beeinflussen könnten. Ja, unser erfahrenes und professionelles Team von Fachhändlern holt seine Analysen in Echtzeit aus der Ferne, wie z.B. Breaking News, die sich direkt auf den Forex-Markt auswirken können und umgekehrt. Server-Adresse in MetaTrader 4/5 hinzufügen Wenn Sie zum erste
Smart Manager Dashboard
Filip Valkovic
5 (1)
Smart Manager Dashboard - with auto virtual TP and auto virtual SL for all trades. -this EA is a powerful trade manager that can manage all symbols and all trades at once , all from one chart so it is a must have tool for every trader who keeps more trades at once. -it mainly does 2 things : INFO ABOUT TRADES and CLOSING TRADES (grouped by their symbol, so with this tool it is very easy and fast to manage even hundreds of trades ) -add to any chart, any timeframe and you are all set -this to
Morwa Directional Bias
Michael Mafate Mogajane
This indicator helps to trade in the right direction of the market, by knowing the bias of the market. If you are a swing trader this is the best indicator for you. You will just see the bias on the top right of your chart/screen. You can sometime wait for reversals then continue with the trend/bias. Indicator is based on moving averages and showing daily bias of the market. KEEP IN MIND THAT THE BIAS IS STRICTLY SHOWING THE DAILY TIMEFRAME TREND ONLY. You can check the video attached.
Peace Of Mind MT4
Shahid Rasool
PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first tim
Tagesspanne
8.01 8.30
Jahresspanne
3.47 11.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.27
- Eröffnung
- 8.28
- Bid
- 8.13
- Ask
- 8.43
- Tief
- 8.01
- Hoch
- 8.30
- Volumen
- 178
- Tagesänderung
- -1.69%
- Monatsänderung
- -19.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.63%
- Jahresänderung
- 110.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K