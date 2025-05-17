Moedas / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
133.94 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MIDD para hoje mudou para -0.01%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 132.20 e o mais alto foi 135.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Middleby Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MIDD Notícias
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Wolfe Research initiates Middleby stock with Outperform rating on growth potential
- Canaccord Genuity raises Middleby stock price target to $175 on survey results
- Middleby extends credit agreement maturity, prepares for business separation
- The Middleby Corporation Stock: Near-Term Upside Is Limited (NASDAQ:MIDD)
- Middleby expands food processing portfolio with acquisition of Oka
- Middleby's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Middleby stock price target to $162 on tariff impact
- The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Middleby Corp stock hits 52-week low at 121.67 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Middleby Corp Q2 2025 sees mixed results, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Middleby (MIDD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Middleby beats Q2 EPS estimates, but issues soft guidance
- Middleby Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips 1.4%, plans Food Processing spin-off
Faixa diária
132.20 135.25
Faixa anual
121.70 182.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 133.95
- Open
- 134.17
- Bid
- 133.94
- Ask
- 134.24
- Low
- 132.20
- High
- 135.25
- Volume
- 88
- Mudança diária
- -0.01%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.25%
- Mudança anual
- -4.12%
