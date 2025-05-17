통화 / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
134.85 USD 0.31 (0.23%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MIDD 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 133.55이고 고가는 135.67이었습니다.
The Middleby Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
MIDD News
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Wolfe Research initiates Middleby stock with Outperform rating on growth potential
- Canaccord Genuity raises Middleby stock price target to $175 on survey results
- Middleby extends credit agreement maturity, prepares for business separation
- The Middleby Corporation Stock: Near-Term Upside Is Limited (NASDAQ:MIDD)
- Middleby expands food processing portfolio with acquisition of Oka
- Middleby's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Middleby stock price target to $162 on tariff impact
- The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Middleby Corp stock hits 52-week low at 121.67 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Middleby Corp Q2 2025 sees mixed results, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Middleby (MIDD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Middleby beats Q2 EPS estimates, but issues soft guidance
- Middleby Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips 1.4%, plans Food Processing spin-off
- Graham (GHM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ATS (ATS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Analysts Estimate Middleby (MIDD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- KBAT Group: Promising Growth, But Valuation May Be Getting Ahead Of Itself (Pending:KBAT)
- Turtle Creek Q1 2025 Manager Commentary
- SharkNinja Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- The Middleby Corporation's Separation May Fuel Upside (NASDAQ:MIDD)
- Friday Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on May 16, 2025
- Middleby Corp director Edward P. Garden acquires shares worth $7.67 million
일일 변동 비율
133.55 135.67
년간 변동
121.70 182.73
- 이전 종가
- 135.16
- 시가
- 135.25
- Bid
- 134.85
- Ask
- 135.15
- 저가
- 133.55
- 고가
- 135.67
- 볼륨
- 1.780 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- -0.01%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.65%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.46%
