クォートセクション
通貨 / MIDD
株に戻る

MIDD: The Middleby Corporation

135.16 USD 1.21 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MIDDの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり132.20の安値と136.17の高値で取引されました。

The Middleby Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MIDD News

1日のレンジ
132.20 136.17
1年のレンジ
121.70 182.73
以前の終値
133.95
始値
134.17
買値
135.16
買値
135.46
安値
132.20
高値
136.17
出来高
1.573 K
1日の変化
0.90%
1ヶ月の変化
0.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.45%
1年の変化
-3.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K