通貨 / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
135.16 USD 1.21 (0.90%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MIDDの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり132.20の安値と136.17の高値で取引されました。
The Middleby Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
132.20 136.17
1年のレンジ
121.70 182.73
- 以前の終値
- 133.95
- 始値
- 134.17
- 買値
- 135.16
- 買値
- 135.46
- 安値
- 132.20
- 高値
- 136.17
- 出来高
- 1.573 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.45%
- 1年の変化
- -3.24%
