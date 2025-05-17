Währungen / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
135.16 USD 1.21 (0.90%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MIDD hat sich für heute um 0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 132.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 136.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Middleby Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MIDD News
Tagesspanne
132.20 136.17
Jahresspanne
121.70 182.73
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 133.95
- Eröffnung
- 134.17
- Bid
- 135.16
- Ask
- 135.46
- Tief
- 132.20
- Hoch
- 136.17
- Volumen
- 1.573 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.90%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.45%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.24%
