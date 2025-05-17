KurseKategorien
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation

135.16 USD 1.21 (0.90%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MIDD hat sich für heute um 0.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 132.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 136.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die The Middleby Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
132.20 136.17
Jahresspanne
121.70 182.73
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
133.95
Eröffnung
134.17
Bid
135.16
Ask
135.46
Tief
132.20
Hoch
136.17
Volumen
1.573 K
Tagesänderung
0.90%
Monatsänderung
0.22%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.45%
Jahresänderung
-3.24%
