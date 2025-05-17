Valute / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
134.85 USD 0.31 (0.23%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MIDD ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 133.55 e ad un massimo di 135.67.
Segui le dinamiche di The Middleby Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
133.55 135.67
Intervallo Annuale
121.70 182.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 135.16
- Apertura
- 135.25
- Bid
- 134.85
- Ask
- 135.15
- Minimo
- 133.55
- Massimo
- 135.67
- Volume
- 1.780 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.46%
20 settembre, sabato