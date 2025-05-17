Currencies / MIDD
MIDD: The Middleby Corporation
134.08 USD 0.11 (0.08%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MIDD exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.80 and at a high of 136.16.
Follow The Middleby Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MIDD News
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Middleby Stock Right Now
- Wolfe Research initiates Middleby stock with Outperform rating on growth potential
- Canaccord Genuity raises Middleby stock price target to $175 on survey results
- Middleby extends credit agreement maturity, prepares for business separation
- The Middleby Corporation Stock: Near-Term Upside Is Limited (NASDAQ:MIDD)
- Middleby expands food processing portfolio with acquisition of Oka
- Middleby's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Canaccord Genuity lowers Middleby stock price target to $162 on tariff impact
- The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Middleby Corp stock hits 52-week low at 121.67 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Middleby Corp Q2 2025 sees mixed results, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Middleby (MIDD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Middleby beats Q2 EPS estimates, but issues soft guidance
- Middleby Q2 2025 slides: Revenue dips 1.4%, plans Food Processing spin-off
- Graham (GHM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate ATS (ATS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Analysts Estimate Middleby (MIDD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- KBAT Group: Promising Growth, But Valuation May Be Getting Ahead Of Itself (Pending:KBAT)
- Turtle Creek Q1 2025 Manager Commentary
- SharkNinja Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- The Middleby Corporation's Separation May Fuel Upside (NASDAQ:MIDD)
- Friday Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on May 16, 2025
- Middleby Corp director Edward P. Garden acquires shares worth $7.67 million
Daily Range
132.80 136.16
Year Range
121.70 182.73
- Previous Close
- 134.19
- Open
- 134.36
- Bid
- 134.08
- Ask
- 134.38
- Low
- 132.80
- High
- 136.16
- Volume
- 800
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.16%
- Year Change
- -4.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%