Moedas / MGY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.58 USD 0.11 (0.45%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MGY para hoje mudou para -0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.53 e o mais alto foi 24.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGY Notícias
- Geopark (GPRK) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- William Blair initiates coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock with Outperform rating
- Magnolia Oil & Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on strong credit measures
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas: Record Volumes Production Guidance Development Area (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Magnolia Oil Q2 2025 slides: record production offset by commodity price pressure
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Magnolia Oil & Gas declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- Entergy adds R. Lewis Ropp to board, expands to 11 directors
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Magnolia Oil to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- EQT Corporation (EQT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ovintiv to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock at $26
Faixa diária
24.53 24.75
Faixa anual
19.09 29.02
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.69
- Open
- 24.75
- Bid
- 24.58
- Ask
- 24.88
- Low
- 24.53
- High
- 24.75
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- -0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.65%
- Mudança anual
- 2.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh