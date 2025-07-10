Currencies / MGY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.40 USD 0.73 (3.08%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGY exchange rate has changed by 3.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.06 and at a high of 24.53.
Follow Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGY News
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- William Blair initiates coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock with Outperform rating
- Magnolia Oil & Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on strong credit measures
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas: Record Volumes Production Guidance Development Area (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Magnolia Oil Q2 2025 slides: record production offset by commodity price pressure
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Magnolia Oil & Gas declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- Entergy adds R. Lewis Ropp to board, expands to 11 directors
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Magnolia Oil to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- EQT Corporation (EQT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ovintiv to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock at $26
- Citi reiterates Sell rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock ahead of earnings
Daily Range
24.06 24.53
Year Range
19.09 29.02
- Previous Close
- 23.67
- Open
- 24.23
- Bid
- 24.40
- Ask
- 24.70
- Low
- 24.06
- High
- 24.53
- Volume
- 1.200 K
- Daily Change
- 3.08%
- Month Change
- -1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.37%
- Year Change
- 1.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%