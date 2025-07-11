通貨 / MGY
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.62 USD 0.07 (0.28%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGYの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.32の安値と24.78の高値で取引されました。
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
24.32 24.78
1年のレンジ
19.09 29.02
- 以前の終値
- 24.69
- 始値
- 24.75
- 買値
- 24.62
- 買値
- 24.92
- 安値
- 24.32
- 高値
- 24.78
- 出来高
- 2.215 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.50%
- 1年の変化
- 2.50%
