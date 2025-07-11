Valute / MGY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.01 USD 0.61 (2.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGY ha avuto una variazione del -2.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.93 e ad un massimo di 24.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGY News
- Geopark (GPRK) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- William Blair initiates coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock with Outperform rating
- Magnolia Oil & Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on strong credit measures
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas: Record Volumes Production Guidance Development Area (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Magnolia Oil Q2 2025 slides: record production offset by commodity price pressure
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Magnolia Oil & Gas declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- Entergy adds R. Lewis Ropp to board, expands to 11 directors
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Magnolia Oil to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- EQT Corporation (EQT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ovintiv to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock at $26
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.93 24.50
Intervallo Annuale
19.09 29.02
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.62
- Apertura
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.01
- Ask
- 24.31
- Minimo
- 23.93
- Massimo
- 24.50
- Volume
- 4.616 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.04%
20 settembre, sabato