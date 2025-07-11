Devises / MGY
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.01 USD 0.61 (2.48%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MGY a changé de -2.48% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.93 et à un maximum de 24.50.
Suivez la dynamique Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MGY Nouvelles
Range quotidien
23.93 24.50
Range Annuel
19.09 29.02
- Clôture Précédente
- 24.62
- Ouverture
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.01
- Ask
- 24.31
- Plus Bas
- 23.93
- Plus Haut
- 24.50
- Volume
- 4.616 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.48%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -4.91%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.04%
20 septembre, samedi