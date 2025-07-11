货币 / MGY
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.63 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGY汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点24.47和高点24.66进行交易。
关注Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGY新闻
- Geopark (GPRK) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- William Blair initiates coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock with Outperform rating
- Magnolia Oil & Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on strong credit measures
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas: Record Volumes Production Guidance Development Area (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Magnolia Oil Q2 2025 slides: record production offset by commodity price pressure
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Magnolia Oil & Gas declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- Entergy adds R. Lewis Ropp to board, expands to 11 directors
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Magnolia Oil to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- EQT Corporation (EQT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ovintiv to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock at $26
日范围
24.47 24.66
年范围
19.09 29.02
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.61
- 开盘价
- 24.51
- 卖价
- 24.63
- 买价
- 24.93
- 最低价
- 24.47
- 最高价
- 24.66
- 交易量
- 219
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- -0.16%
- 6个月变化
- -2.46%
- 年变化
- 2.54%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值