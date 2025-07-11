통화 / MGY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MGY: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A
24.01 USD 0.61 (2.48%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MGY 환율이 오늘 -2.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.93이고 고가는 24.50이었습니다.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGY News
- Geopark (GPRK) Soars 5.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Viper Energy (VNOM) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- William Blair initiates coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock with Outperform rating
- Magnolia Oil & Gas upgraded to ’BB-’ by S&P on strong credit measures
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Magnolia Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Strong Production
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas: Record Volumes Production Guidance Development Area (NYSE:MGY)
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Magnolia Oil Q2 2025 slides: record production offset by commodity price pressure
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Magnolia Oil & Gas declares quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share
- Entergy adds R. Lewis Ropp to board, expands to 11 directors
- Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Magnolia Oil to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Will Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- EQT Corporation (EQT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ovintiv to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q2 Earnings?
- Mizuho maintains Neutral rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas stock at $26
일일 변동 비율
23.93 24.50
년간 변동
19.09 29.02
- 이전 종가
- 24.62
- 시가
- 24.50
- Bid
- 24.01
- Ask
- 24.31
- 저가
- 23.93
- 고가
- 24.50
- 볼륨
- 4.616 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.48%
- 월 변동
- -2.68%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.04%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K