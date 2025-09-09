Moedas / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc
500.09 USD 2.26 (0.45%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MEDP para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 497.17 e o mais alto foi 502.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Medpace Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MEDP Notícias
Faixa diária
497.17 502.61
Faixa anual
250.05 506.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 497.83
- Open
- 502.32
- Bid
- 500.09
- Ask
- 500.39
- Low
- 497.17
- High
- 502.61
- Volume
- 38
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 62.71%
- Mudança anual
- 49.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh