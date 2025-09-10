クォートセクション
通貨 / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc

501.94 USD 4.11 (0.83%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MEDPの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり497.17の安値と505.15の高値で取引されました。

Medpace Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
497.17 505.15
1年のレンジ
250.05 506.54
以前の終値
497.83
始値
502.32
買値
501.94
買値
502.24
安値
497.17
高値
505.15
出来高
328
1日の変化
0.83%
1ヶ月の変化
5.80%
6ヶ月の変化
63.31%
1年の変化
50.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K