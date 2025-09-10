通貨 / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc
501.94 USD 4.11 (0.83%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MEDPの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり497.17の安値と505.15の高値で取引されました。
Medpace Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
497.17 505.15
1年のレンジ
250.05 506.54
- 以前の終値
- 497.83
- 始値
- 502.32
- 買値
- 501.94
- 買値
- 502.24
- 安値
- 497.17
- 高値
- 505.15
- 出来高
- 328
- 1日の変化
- 0.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.80%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.31%
- 1年の変化
- 50.02%
