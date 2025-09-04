Currencies / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc
489.71 USD 6.70 (1.35%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MEDP exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 489.41 and at a high of 499.65.
Follow Medpace Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
489.41 499.65
Year Range
250.05 501.29
- Previous Close
- 496.41
- Open
- 495.79
- Bid
- 489.71
- Ask
- 490.01
- Low
- 489.41
- High
- 499.65
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- -1.35%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.33%
- Year Change
- 46.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%