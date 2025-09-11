Valute / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc
498.60 USD 3.34 (0.67%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MEDP ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 492.52 e ad un massimo di 505.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Medpace Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MEDP News
Intervallo Giornaliero
492.52 505.88
Intervallo Annuale
250.05 506.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 501.94
- Apertura
- 505.88
- Bid
- 498.60
- Ask
- 498.90
- Minimo
- 492.52
- Massimo
- 505.88
- Volume
- 739
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 62.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.02%
20 settembre, sabato