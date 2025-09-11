QuotazioniSezioni
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc

498.60 USD 3.34 (0.67%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MEDP ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 492.52 e ad un massimo di 505.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Medpace Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
492.52 505.88
Intervallo Annuale
250.05 506.54
Chiusura Precedente
501.94
Apertura
505.88
Bid
498.60
Ask
498.90
Minimo
492.52
Massimo
505.88
Volume
739
Variazione giornaliera
-0.67%
Variazione Mensile
5.10%
Variazione Semestrale
62.23%
Variazione Annuale
49.02%
20 settembre, sabato