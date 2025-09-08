货币 / MEDP
MEDP: Medpace Holdings Inc
490.77 USD 5.64 (1.14%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MEDP汇率已更改-1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点487.33和高点499.65进行交易。
关注Medpace Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MEDP新闻
日范围
487.33 499.65
年范围
250.05 501.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 496.41
- 开盘价
- 495.79
- 卖价
- 490.77
- 买价
- 491.07
- 最低价
- 487.33
- 最高价
- 499.65
- 交易量
- 310
- 日变化
- -1.14%
- 月变化
- 3.45%
- 6个月变化
- 59.68%
- 年变化
- 46.68%
