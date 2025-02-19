Moedas / MCS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)
15.97 USD 0.04 (0.25%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MCS para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.78 e o mais alto foi 16.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Marcus Corporation (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCS Notícias
- The Marcus Corporation: A Hidden Real Estate Play With Optionality For Normalization (NYSE:MCS)
- Marcus Corporation raises quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Marcus Corp stock, citing strong Q2
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus (NYSE:MCS)
- Marcus (MCS) Fiscal Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%
- Earnings call transcript: Marcus Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Marcus (MCS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Marcus (MCS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Marcus earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Marcus (MCS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- This Verint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Wedbush initiates Marcus Corp stock with Outperform rating, $24 target
- Benchmark raises Marcus stock estimates on strong box office performance
- 2025's Box Office Bonanza: Blockbusters, Busts, And A Summer Showdown
- Marcus Corporation: Why Another Breakout Is Possible In The Near-Term (NYSE:MCS)
- AMC, movie theater stocks pop as box office hits Memorial Day record
- Blockbusters Fuel Record Memorial Day Weekend at Marcus Theatres
- B.Riley sets Marcus Corp stock Buy rating, $24 target
- Trump Tariff Threat Ends Netflix's 11-Day Winning Streak
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Faixa diária
15.78 16.06
Faixa anual
14.85 23.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.93
- Open
- 15.87
- Bid
- 15.97
- Ask
- 16.27
- Low
- 15.78
- High
- 16.06
- Volume
- 132
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.09%
- Mudança anual
- 5.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh