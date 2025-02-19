Currencies / MCS
MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)
15.97 USD 0.28 (1.72%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCS exchange rate has changed by -1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.95 and at a high of 16.33.
Follow Marcus Corporation (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MCS News
Daily Range
15.95 16.33
Year Range
14.85 23.16
- Previous Close
- 16.25
- Open
- 16.22
- Bid
- 15.97
- Ask
- 16.27
- Low
- 15.95
- High
- 16.33
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- -1.72%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.09%
- Year Change
- 5.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%