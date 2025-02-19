通貨 / MCS
MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)
16.09 USD 0.16 (1.00%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MCSの今日の為替レートは、1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.78の安値と16.20の高値で取引されました。
Marcus Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MCS News
- The Marcus Corporation: A Hidden Real Estate Play With Optionality For Normalization (NYSE:MCS)
- Marcus Corporation raises quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Marcus Corp stock, citing strong Q2
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus (NYSE:MCS)
- Marcus (MCS) Fiscal Q2 Revenue Jumps 17%
- Earnings call transcript: Marcus Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Compared to Estimates, Marcus (MCS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Marcus (MCS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Marcus earnings beat by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Marcus (MCS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- This Verint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Wedbush initiates Marcus Corp stock with Outperform rating, $24 target
- Benchmark raises Marcus stock estimates on strong box office performance
- 2025's Box Office Bonanza: Blockbusters, Busts, And A Summer Showdown
- Marcus Corporation: Why Another Breakout Is Possible In The Near-Term (NYSE:MCS)
- AMC, movie theater stocks pop as box office hits Memorial Day record
- Blockbusters Fuel Record Memorial Day Weekend at Marcus Theatres
- B.Riley sets Marcus Corp stock Buy rating, $24 target
- Trump Tariff Threat Ends Netflix's 11-Day Winning Streak
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
1日のレンジ
15.78 16.20
1年のレンジ
14.85 23.16
- 以前の終値
- 15.93
- 始値
- 15.87
- 買値
- 16.09
- 買値
- 16.39
- 安値
- 15.78
- 高値
- 16.20
- 出来高
- 406
- 1日の変化
- 1.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.37%
- 1年の変化
- 6.49%
