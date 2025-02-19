クォートセクション
通貨 / MCS
MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)

16.09 USD 0.16 (1.00%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MCSの今日の為替レートは、1.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり15.78の安値と16.20の高値で取引されました。

Marcus Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCS News

1日のレンジ
15.78 16.20
1年のレンジ
14.85 23.16
以前の終値
15.93
始値
15.87
買値
16.09
買値
16.39
安値
15.78
高値
16.20
出来高
406
1日の変化
1.00%
1ヶ月の変化
4.01%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.37%
1年の変化
6.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K