MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)
15.68 USD 0.41 (2.55%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCS ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.58 e ad un massimo di 16.06.
Segui le dinamiche di Marcus Corporation (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.58 16.06
Intervallo Annuale
14.85 23.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.09
- Apertura
- 15.95
- Bid
- 15.68
- Ask
- 15.98
- Minimo
- 15.58
- Massimo
- 16.06
- Volume
- 182
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.77%
20 settembre, sabato