MCS: Marcus Corporation (The)
15.68 USD 0.41 (2.55%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MCS 환율이 오늘 -2.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.58이고 고가는 16.06이었습니다.
Marcus Corporation (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
15.58 16.06
년간 변동
14.85 23.16
- 이전 종가
- 16.09
- 시가
- 15.95
- Bid
- 15.68
- Ask
- 15.98
- 저가
- 15.58
- 고가
- 16.06
- 볼륨
- 182
- 일일 변동
- -2.55%
- 월 변동
- 1.36%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.85%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.77%
20 9월, 토요일