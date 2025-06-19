Moedas / MBB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MBB: iShares MBS ETF
95.03 USD 0.41 (0.43%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MBB para hoje mudou para -0.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 94.97 e o mais alto foi 95.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MBS ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBB Notícias
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- 30-Yr Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% On Inflation Fears; 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- MBB ETF: Not Great Compensation For Convexity Risk (NASDAQ:MBB)
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- New Homes Closer To Being Affordable, But Remain Out Of Reach For Typical US Household
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- MTBA: A Solid Play On MBS Offering 6% Yield
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Historically Wide Spread Between 10-Year Treasury Yield And Mortgage Rates Widened Again
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
Faixa diária
94.97 95.25
Faixa anual
90.28 95.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 95.44
- Open
- 95.09
- Bid
- 95.03
- Ask
- 95.33
- Low
- 94.97
- High
- 95.25
- Volume
- 4.511 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.43%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.34%
- Mudança anual
- -0.85%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh