Divisas / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF
95.44 USD 0.25 (0.26%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MBB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 95.42, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 95.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares MBS ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MBB News
Rango diario
95.42 95.97
Rango anual
90.28 95.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 95.69
- Open
- 95.79
- Bid
- 95.44
- Ask
- 95.74
- Low
- 95.42
- High
- 95.97
- Volumen
- 4.815 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.78%
- Cambio anual
- -0.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B