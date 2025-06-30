クォートセクション
通貨 / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF

95.03 USD 0.41 (0.43%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MBBの今日の為替レートは、-0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.97の安値と95.25の高値で取引されました。

iShares MBS ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
94.97 95.25
1年のレンジ
90.28 95.99
以前の終値
95.44
始値
95.09
買値
95.03
買値
95.33
安値
94.97
高値
95.25
出来高
4.511 K
1日の変化
-0.43%
1ヶ月の変化
1.47%
6ヶ月の変化
1.34%
1年の変化
-0.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K