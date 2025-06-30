通貨 / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF
95.03 USD 0.41 (0.43%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MBBの今日の為替レートは、-0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.97の安値と95.25の高値で取引されました。
iShares MBS ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
94.97 95.25
1年のレンジ
90.28 95.99
- 以前の終値
- 95.44
- 始値
- 95.09
- 買値
- 95.03
- 買値
- 95.33
- 安値
- 94.97
- 高値
- 95.25
- 出来高
- 4.511 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.34%
- 1年の変化
- -0.85%
