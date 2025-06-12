Currencies / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF
95.69 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MBB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.58 and at a high of 95.84.
Follow iShares MBS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MBB News
Daily Range
95.58 95.84
Year Range
90.28 95.99
- Previous Close
- 95.73
- Open
- 95.80
- Bid
- 95.69
- Ask
- 95.99
- Low
- 95.58
- High
- 95.84
- Volume
- 3.287 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.05%
- Year Change
- -0.16%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev