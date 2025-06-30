Valute / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF
95.19 USD 0.16 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MBB ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.05 e ad un massimo di 95.21.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MBS ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
95.05 95.21
Intervallo Annuale
90.28 95.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 95.03
- Apertura
- 95.14
- Bid
- 95.19
- Ask
- 95.49
- Minimo
- 95.05
- Massimo
- 95.21
- Volume
- 3.693 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.68%
21 settembre, domenica