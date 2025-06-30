QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MBB
MBB: iShares MBS ETF

95.19 USD 0.16 (0.17%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MBB ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 95.05 e ad un massimo di 95.21.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MBS ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
95.05 95.21
Intervallo Annuale
90.28 95.99
Chiusura Precedente
95.03
Apertura
95.14
Bid
95.19
Ask
95.49
Minimo
95.05
Massimo
95.21
Volume
3.693 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.17%
Variazione Mensile
1.64%
Variazione Semestrale
1.51%
Variazione Annuale
-0.68%
21 settembre, domenica