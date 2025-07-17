Moedas / MANH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
218.94 USD 3.99 (1.86%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MANH para hoje mudou para 1.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 216.46 e o mais alto foi 219.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Manhattan Associates Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MANH Notícias
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Microsoft, PTC and Manhattan Associates
- 3 Software Stocks to Watch Closely in a Thriving Industry
- Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model
- Manhattan Associates stock positioned for strong SaaS growth, says Truist
- Cadence Strengthens Analysis Portfolio With Hexagon D&E Unit Buyout
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Manhattan Associates Cloud Revenue Jumps
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Manhattan Associates After Strong Q2 Results - Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- GE Vernova, Fiserv among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Manhattan Associates stock price target raised to $250 by DA Davidson
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Manhattan MANH Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Manhattan Associates Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Manhattan Associates soars as earnings and guidance beat expectations
- Manhattan Associates earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Loop Capital raises Manhattan Associates stock price target to $200
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Unveiling Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Why Manhattan Associates (MANH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on Manhattan Associates stock
Faixa diária
216.46 219.59
Faixa anual
140.81 312.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 214.95
- Open
- 217.18
- Bid
- 218.94
- Ask
- 219.24
- Low
- 216.46
- High
- 219.59
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 1.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.55%
- Mudança anual
- -22.46%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh