MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc

214.95 USD 0.68 (0.32%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MANH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 212.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 217.68.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Manhattan Associates Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
212.86 217.68
Rango anual
140.81 312.60
Cierres anteriores
214.27
Open
214.46
Bid
214.95
Ask
215.25
Low
212.86
High
217.68
Volumen
725
Cambio diario
0.32%
Cambio mensual
1.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.25%
Cambio anual
-23.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B