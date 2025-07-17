Devises / MANH
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
217.71 USD 0.15 (0.07%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MANH a changé de -0.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 214.21 et à un maximum de 219.00.
Suivez la dynamique Manhattan Associates Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
MANH Nouvelles
Range quotidien
214.21 219.00
Range Annuel
140.81 312.60
- Clôture Précédente
- 217.86
- Ouverture
- 218.96
- Bid
- 217.71
- Ask
- 218.01
- Plus Bas
- 214.21
- Plus Haut
- 219.00
- Volume
- 1.762 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.07%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 25.84%
- Changement Annuel
- -22.90%
20 septembre, samedi