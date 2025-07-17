Valute / MANH
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
217.71 USD 0.15 (0.07%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MANH ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 214.21 e ad un massimo di 219.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Manhattan Associates Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MANH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
214.21 219.00
Intervallo Annuale
140.81 312.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 217.86
- Apertura
- 218.96
- Bid
- 217.71
- Ask
- 218.01
- Minimo
- 214.21
- Massimo
- 219.00
- Volume
- 1.762 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.90%
20 settembre, sabato