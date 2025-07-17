通貨 / MANH
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
217.86 USD 2.91 (1.35%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MANHの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり216.46の安値と219.99の高値で取引されました。
Manhattan Associates Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
216.46 219.99
1年のレンジ
140.81 312.60
- 以前の終値
- 214.95
- 始値
- 217.18
- 買値
- 217.86
- 買値
- 218.16
- 安値
- 216.46
- 高値
- 219.99
- 出来高
- 695
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.93%
- 1年の変化
- -22.85%
