通貨 / MANH
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc

217.86 USD 2.91 (1.35%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MANHの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり216.46の安値と219.99の高値で取引されました。

Manhattan Associates Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
216.46 219.99
1年のレンジ
140.81 312.60
以前の終値
214.95
始値
217.18
買値
217.86
買値
218.16
安値
216.46
高値
219.99
出来高
695
1日の変化
1.35%
1ヶ月の変化
3.06%
6ヶ月の変化
25.93%
1年の変化
-22.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K