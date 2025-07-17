통화 / MANH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
217.71 USD 0.15 (0.07%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MANH 환율이 오늘 -0.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 214.21이고 고가는 219.00이었습니다.
Manhattan Associates Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MANH News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Microsoft, PTC and Manhattan Associates
- 3 Software Stocks to Watch Closely in a Thriving Industry
- Cadence Expands Digital Twin Platform With NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Model
- Manhattan Associates stock positioned for strong SaaS growth, says Truist
- Cadence Strengthens Analysis Portfolio With Hexagon D&E Unit Buyout
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Manhattan Associates Cloud Revenue Jumps
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Manhattan Associates After Strong Q2 Results - Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- GE Vernova, Fiserv among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Manhattan Associates stock price target raised to $250 by DA Davidson
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Manhattan MANH Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Manhattan Associates Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Manhattan Associates soars as earnings and guidance beat expectations
- Manhattan Associates earnings beat by $0.18, revenue topped estimates
- Loop Capital raises Manhattan Associates stock price target to $200
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Unveiling Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Morgan Stanley: One stock to buy, one to avoid in $45B software opportunity
- Why Manhattan Associates (MANH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Raymond James reiterates Outperform rating on Manhattan Associates stock
일일 변동 비율
214.21 219.00
년간 변동
140.81 312.60
- 이전 종가
- 217.86
- 시가
- 218.96
- Bid
- 217.71
- Ask
- 218.01
- 저가
- 214.21
- 고가
- 219.00
- 볼륨
- 1.762 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.07%
- 월 변동
- 2.98%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.90%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K