MANH: Manhattan Associates Inc
213.12 USD 1.66 (0.79%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MANH exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 212.98 and at a high of 214.62.
Follow Manhattan Associates Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
212.98 214.62
Year Range
140.81 312.60
- Previous Close
- 211.46
- Open
- 213.06
- Bid
- 213.12
- Ask
- 213.42
- Low
- 212.98
- High
- 214.62
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.19%
- Year Change
- -24.52%
