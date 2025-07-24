Moedas / MAC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.68 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MAC para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.67 e o mais alto foi 17.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Macerich Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAC Notícias
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Macerich sells Lakewood Center and Valley Mall for combined $354.2 million
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Macerich earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Macerich (MAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Macerich (MAC) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Macerich Q2 2025 sees steady NOI growth
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Macerich (MAC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Macerich: A Turnaround In Progress, But Too Many Risks For Now (NYSE:MAC)
- Simon Property (SPG) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates
- Apple saw an 'unusual buying pattern' among US shoppers this year. Tim Cook explains what happened.
- Macerich declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Here's What to Expect From Simon Property This Earnings Season
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- What's in the Cards for Kimco Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?
Faixa diária
17.67 17.84
Faixa anual
12.48 22.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.67
- Open
- 17.84
- Bid
- 17.68
- Ask
- 17.98
- Low
- 17.67
- High
- 17.84
- Volume
- 78
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.97%
- Mudança anual
- -3.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh