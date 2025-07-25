Valute / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.43 USD 0.31 (1.75%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAC ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.38 e ad un massimo di 17.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Macerich Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MAC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.38 17.78
Intervallo Annuale
12.48 22.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.74
- Apertura
- 17.73
- Bid
- 17.43
- Ask
- 17.73
- Minimo
- 17.38
- Massimo
- 17.78
- Volume
- 3.513 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.39%
