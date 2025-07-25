QuotazioniSezioni
MAC: Macerich Company (The)

17.43 USD 0.31 (1.75%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MAC ha avuto una variazione del -1.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.38 e ad un massimo di 17.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Macerich Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.38 17.78
Intervallo Annuale
12.48 22.27
Chiusura Precedente
17.74
Apertura
17.73
Bid
17.43
Ask
17.73
Minimo
17.38
Massimo
17.78
Volume
3.513 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.75%
Variazione Mensile
-3.49%
Variazione Semestrale
1.51%
Variazione Annuale
-4.39%
