통화 / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.43 USD 0.31 (1.75%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MAC 환율이 오늘 -1.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.38이고 고가는 17.78이었습니다.
Macerich Company (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
17.38 17.78
년간 변동
12.48 22.27
- 이전 종가
- 17.74
- 시가
- 17.73
- Bid
- 17.43
- Ask
- 17.73
- 저가
- 17.38
- 고가
- 17.78
- 볼륨
- 3.513 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.75%
- 월 변동
- -3.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.51%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.39%
