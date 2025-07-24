Divisas / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.67 USD 0.33 (1.83%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MAC de hoy ha cambiado un -1.83%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.59, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Macerich Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
MAC News
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Macerich sells Lakewood Center and Valley Mall for combined $354.2 million
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Macerich earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Macerich (MAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Macerich (MAC) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Macerich Q2 2025 sees steady NOI growth
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Macerich (MAC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Macerich: A Turnaround In Progress, But Too Many Risks For Now (NYSE:MAC)
- Simon Property (SPG) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates
- Apple saw an 'unusual buying pattern' among US shoppers this year. Tim Cook explains what happened.
- Macerich declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Here's What to Expect From Simon Property This Earnings Season
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- What's in the Cards for Kimco Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?
Rango diario
17.59 18.21
Rango anual
12.48 22.27
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.00
- Open
- 18.06
- Bid
- 17.67
- Ask
- 17.97
- Low
- 17.59
- High
- 18.21
- Volumen
- 3.312 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.83%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.91%
- Cambio anual
- -3.07%
