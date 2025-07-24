货币 / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
18.18 USD 0.18 (1.00%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAC汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点18.03和高点18.21进行交易。
关注Macerich Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAC新闻
- Alexandria Real Estate Stock: Why This REIT Remains A Top Pick (NYSE:ARE)
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference
- The More It Drops, The More I Buy
- Macerich sells Lakewood Center and Valley Mall for combined $354.2 million
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming A REIT Investor
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
- The Macerich Company (MAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Macerich earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Macerich (MAC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Macerich (MAC) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Macerich Q2 2025 sees steady NOI growth
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Tops Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Macerich (MAC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Macerich: A Turnaround In Progress, But Too Many Risks For Now (NYSE:MAC)
- Simon Property (SPG) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates
- Apple saw an 'unusual buying pattern' among US shoppers this year. Tim Cook explains what happened.
- Macerich declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- EPR Properties (EPR) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates
- Here's What to Expect From Simon Property This Earnings Season
- Baron Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (BDFIX)
- What's in the Cards for Kimco Realty Stock in Q2 Earnings?
日范围
18.03 18.21
年范围
12.48 22.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.00
- 开盘价
- 18.06
- 卖价
- 18.18
- 买价
- 18.48
- 最低价
- 18.03
- 最高价
- 18.21
- 交易量
- 321
- 日变化
- 1.00%
- 月变化
- 0.66%
- 6个月变化
- 5.88%
- 年变化
- -0.27%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值