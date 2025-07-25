通貨 / MAC
MAC: Macerich Company (The)
17.74 USD 0.07 (0.40%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MACの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.62の安値と17.85の高値で取引されました。
Macerich Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.62 17.85
1年のレンジ
12.48 22.27
- 以前の終値
- 17.67
- 始値
- 17.84
- 買値
- 17.74
- 買値
- 18.04
- 安値
- 17.62
- 高値
- 17.85
- 出来高
- 3.654 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.32%
- 1年の変化
- -2.69%
